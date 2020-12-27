Paurashpur: Shilpa Shinde, Poulomi Das are ready for revolution Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The latest BTS video of Paurashpur defines determination. The video featuring the women of Paurashpur including Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerawati and Poulomi Das as dasi Kala and others sees them encouraging other women in the kingdom to stand for their rights and do whatever it takes to achieve that.



The video highlights women... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Milind Soman on Paurashpur: Wanted to stay away from stereotyping the character Close on the heels of Sharad Kelkar's act in Laxmii, Milind Soman slips into the role of a transgender person for the period drama, Paurashpur. Turns out, the...

Mid-Day 16 hours ago





