Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paurashpur: Shilpa Shinde, Poulomi Das are ready for revolution

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The latest BTS video of Paurashpur defines determination. The video featuring the women of Paurashpur including Shilpa Shinde as Queen Meerawati and Poulomi Das as dasi Kala and others sees them encouraging other women in the kingdom to stand for their rights and do whatever it takes to achieve that.

The video highlights women...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Milind Soman on Paurashpur: Wanted to stay away from stereotyping the character

 Close on the heels of Sharad Kelkar's act in Laxmii, Milind Soman slips into the role of a transgender person for the period drama, Paurashpur. Turns out, the...
Mid-Day