Lana Del Rey Puts Her Arm in Sling for Post-Christmas Outing

Just Jared Sunday, 27 December 2020
Lana Del Rey appears to be on the mend after a recent accident! The 35-year-old “Summertime Sadness” singer was spotted with her arm in a brace and sling while out running errands on Saturday afternoon (December 26) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey Lana kept things casual in [...]
