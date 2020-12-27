We’re just a few short weeks away from the premiere of WandaVision! Disney+ released a new trailer for their upcoming Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. WandaVision is set in the 1950s after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and will center on Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) living in [...]Full Article
Kathryn Hahn's Character is Introduced in New 'WandaVision' Trailer - Watch!
