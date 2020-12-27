Rajinikanth's health update! 'progressing well'

Global  
 

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 December 2020
Megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure, is known to be "progressing well" and is under "better control", according to the hospital's official statement on Saturday.
