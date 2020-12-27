Ashley reveals wardrobe secrets of Salman Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Today Superstar Salman Khan turned a year older and his fans have already started trending #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan on Twitter to pour out heartfelt wishes to the Superstar. ETimes exclusively got in touch with Salman’s stylist and designer, Ashley Rebello who is responsible for the fashion icon’s trending looks. Here’s everything you need to know about Salman Khan’s style file. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

