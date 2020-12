Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The question that everyone is asking is that why did Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle thank Salman Khan in her recent social media post. Well, ETimes now brings you not only the answer but also the big exclusive details related to it. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star was in the picture as soon as Lizelle reached Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital with Remo.