Jennifer Aniston Shares Photos Inside Low-Key Christmas with Her Dogs

Jennifer Aniston Shares Photos Inside Low-Key Christmas with Her Dogs

Just Jared

Published

It looks like Jennifer Aniston had a very relaxing Christmas at home! The 51-year-old The Morning Show actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday (December 25) to share a bunch of photos inside her holiday at home. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Aniston Jen snapped a few photos of her dogs, [...]

Full Article