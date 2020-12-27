Kareena celebrates 1st year of Good Newwz
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Today Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ clocked one year since its release in 2019. To celebrate the milestone, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handles to recall fond memories from the film sets.
