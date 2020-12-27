Global  
 

Rajinikanth's health update: Nothing alarming in actor's medical reports

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on Friday, is stable and there is nothing alarming in his medical reports, Apollo Hospital said on Sunday.

"Rajinikanth is stable now and there is nothing alarming in the medical reports that have come in. Doctors will evaluate him...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News

India reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in nearly 6 months|Oneindia News 02:38

 India's daily number of COVID-19 cases today stood at 18,732, the lowest since July 1. 279 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count since the outbreak in January to 1,47,622. With preparations underway for a possible vaccine-rollout by January, the Indian drug regulator is...

