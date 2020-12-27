Superstar Salman Khan on his 55th birthday said his upcoming film 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Prabhudheva, 'Radhe' was scheduled to hit Indian screens during the festival on May 22 this year but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.Full Article
Salman to release 'Radhe' on Eid 2021 if safe
IndiaTimes 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi
HT Digital Content
Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27. Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the..
You might like
More coverage
Salman Khan hilariously interrupts Iulia Vantur's chat session, her reaction is priceless!
Mid-Day
Salman Khan has a staggering fan-following across the world and this is no news, obviously! He has been sharing videos of how we..
-
What if Maine Pyar Kiya released today? Salman Khan shares a hilarious video and also wishes us a Happy Easter
Mid-Day
-
Lockdown Diaries: Salman Khan enjoys a horse ride at his Panvel farmhouse
Mid-Day
-
Watch Video: Salman Khan eats grass with his 'love', calls it 'damn good'
Mid-Day
-
While Tiger Shroff, sister Krishna, mum Ayesha are safe in Bandra abode; Jackie is away from home
Mid-Day