Salman to release 'Radhe' on Eid 2021 if safe

Superstar Salman Khan on his 55th birthday said his upcoming film 'Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai' will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Prabhudheva, 'Radhe' was scheduled to hit Indian screens during the festival on May 22 this year but was delayed in the wake of the ongoing health crisis.