Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Heughan Gives an Exciting 'Outlander' Season 6 Update!

Just Jared Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Sam Heughan is taking us on a tour behind-the-scenes of the upcoming season of Outlander! The 40-year-old actor posted a video of himself inside the costume department on the set of the hit series on Sunday (December 27) as they prepare to film Season 6. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan “Guess [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

10 Things Sam Smith Can't Live Without [Video]

10 Things Sam Smith Can't Live Without

There are a few things Sam Smith can't live without when he hits the road. From Robyn's album 'Honey' and skin serum to high heel shoes and his Celine Dion shoes, these are Sam Smith's travel..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 08:13Published