Sam Heughan Gives an Exciting 'Outlander' Season 6 Update!
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Sam Heughan is taking us on a tour behind-the-scenes of the upcoming season of Outlander! The 40-year-old actor posted a video of himself inside the costume department on the set of the hit series on Sunday (December 27) as they prepare to film Season 6. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan “Guess [...]
Sam Heughan is taking us on a tour behind-the-scenes of the upcoming season of Outlander! The 40-year-old actor posted a video of himself inside the costume department on the set of the hit series on Sunday (December 27) as they prepare to film Season 6. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Heughan “Guess [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources