You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eddie Van Halen has been posthumously honoured with The National GUITAR Museum's Lifetime



Eddie Van Halen has been posthumously honoured with The National GUITAR Museum's Lifetime Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:04 Published 6 days ago The Best of Eddie Van Halen - A Tribute to the Guitar Legend



In 2020, we said goodbye to one of the all time greats of rock and roll. For this list, we're taking a look at the accomplishments of rock legend Eddie Van Halen. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:15 Published 1 week ago Wolfgang Van Halen says late dad Eddie's unreleased material won't be released anytime soon



Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang has said there are currently no plans to open up his late father's vault to put out unreleased material. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:46 Published 3 weeks ago