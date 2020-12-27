Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 3' in the Works With Patty Jenkins!

Just Jared Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are on board for another Wonder Woman sequel! The 49-year-old director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 will be taking on a third Wonder Woman movie at Warner Bros, Variety reported on Sunday (December 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wonder Woman “As fans around the world [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Patty Jenkins Says

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film 00:37

 "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film is a family movie. "It's something the whole family can enjoy together." The movie is in theaters and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984" [Video]

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Wonder Woman 1984" debuted on December 25th, in theaters and HBO Max. The film is one of the most anticipated of 2020. Initially, the film had stellar reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

How To Watch 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, Christmas Day. The blockbuster sequel is the first in a series of Warner Bros. movies that will debut on HBO Max and theaters..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ [Video]

How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

How To Watch ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Patty Jenkins Suggests She’ll Only Direct 3rd ‘Wonder Woman’ if It Opens in Theaters

Patty Jenkins Suggests She’ll Only Direct 3rd ‘Wonder Woman’ if It Opens in Theaters By her own admission, “Wonder Woman” 1984 director Patty Jenkins resisted a COVID-19-mandated move from theaters to a day and date digital release on HBO Max...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizNYTimes.comContactMusic

'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins said studios will have an 'empty slate of quality filmmakers' if they release movies online instead of in theaters in the long-term

 Director Patty Jenkins told the New York Times that studios could suffer if they stick to debuting movies online instead of in theatres.
Business Insider Also reported by •DNAZee News

Does Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' have post-credits scene?

 Gal Gadot starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' director Patty Jenkins lets us know whether to sit through to the end of the closing credits of the film.
DNA