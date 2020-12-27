'Wonder Woman 3' in the Works With Patty Jenkins!
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are on board for another Wonder Woman sequel! The 49-year-old director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 will be taking on a third Wonder Woman movie at Warner Bros, Variety reported on Sunday (December 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wonder Woman “As fans around the world [...]
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot are on board for another Wonder Woman sequel! The 49-year-old director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 will be taking on a third Wonder Woman movie at Warner Bros, Variety reported on Sunday (December 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wonder Woman “As fans around the world [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources