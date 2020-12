You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Laughter & friendship is the same in any language, even in a remote world



One of the biggest thrills of travel is meeting and interacting with people from different worlds and different cultures. These tourists were aboard the FV FeBrina, a scuba diving liveaboard that took.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:27 Published 5 days ago A shocking 73% of Americans don't know how their own organs work



From the pancreas to the gallbladder or even their own digestive system, a majority of Americans (73%) don't know what certain organs do for their bodies or how they work, according to new.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago PepsiCo’s Future Balances Uncertainty And Big Data: VP Graham



Even when you have one of the most sophisticated data engines in marketing, the COVID-19 means you still have to plan for uncertainty. That is the life of Nick Graham, VP, Insights & Analytics at.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 14:59 Published 2 weeks ago