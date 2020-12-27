Hilaria Baldwin Says She's Going to Sign Off For 'A Long Time' Amid Questioning on Social Media

Global  
 

Hilaria Baldwin is taking a social media break. The 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin, who is currently at the center of social media speculation and teasing regarding her heritage and accent, revealed that she is backing away from the discussion after defending herself on Sunday (December 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilaria [...]
