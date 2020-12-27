Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BREAKING: Authorities Confirm Identity of Nashville Christmas Bomber As Anthony Quinn Warner

Mediaite Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
BREAKING: Authorities Confirm Identity of Nashville Christmas Bomber As Anthony Quinn WarnerAuthorities confirmed the identity of the bomber responsible for the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville, TN Christmas morning as Anthony Quinn Warner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion

Person Of Interest Identified In Nashville Explosion 02:12

 CBS News has learned investigators have at least one person in custody in the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville. CBS News’ Jessi Mitchell reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FBI searching home after Nashville blast [Video]

FBI searching home after Nashville blast

Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Police name person of interest in Nashville bomb case

 Authorities searched the Nashville home of Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, on Saturday. Several neighbours saw an RV, similar to the one that blew up Christmas...
The Age Also reported by •CBS News