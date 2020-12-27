|
BREAKING: Authorities Confirm Identity of Nashville Christmas Bomber As Anthony Quinn Warner
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Authorities confirmed the identity of the bomber responsible for the RV that exploded in downtown Nashville, TN Christmas morning as Anthony Quinn Warner.
FBI searching home after Nashville blast
Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day.
