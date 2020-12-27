BREAKING: Authorities Confirm Identity of Nashville Christmas Bomber As Anthony Quinn Warner

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FBI searching home after Nashville blast



Authorities are searching several properties in connection with a massive explosion in Nashville, Tenn., early Christmas Day. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:23 Published 20 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Police name person of interest in Nashville bomb case Authorities searched the Nashville home of Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, on Saturday. Several neighbours saw an RV, similar to the one that blew up Christmas...

The Age 1 hour ago Also reported by • CBS News

