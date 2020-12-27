Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilaria Baldwin Claps Back After Being Accused of Faking Spanish Accent

E! Online Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Hilaria Baldwin is not going to apologize for who she is or sit down and be cancelled after her accent and ethnicity were questioned on social media. Last week, one Twitter user did a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hilaria Baldwin poses in lingerie 3 months after giving birth to Eduardo [Video]

Hilaria Baldwin poses in lingerie 3 months after giving birth to Eduardo

Hilaria Baldwin poses in lingerie 3 months after giving birth to Eduardo

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:59Published
Hilaria Baldwin has broken her ankle: ‘Because you know ... 2020’ [Video]

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her ankle: ‘Because you know ... 2020’

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her ankle.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:20Published
Hilaria Baldwin ready to stop having kids after baby number five [Video]

Hilaria Baldwin ready to stop having kids after baby number five

Hilaria Baldwin has called time on having more children with her husband Alec Baldwin, announcing her fifth baby was her last.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published