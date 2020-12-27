Global  
 

Behati Prinsloo Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Her Wedding Dress Designed by Alexander Wang!

Just Jared Sunday, 27 December 2020
Behati Prinsloo is showing off her wedding dress for the first time ever! The 32-year-old model took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (December 27) to share a couple photos of her wedding dress designed by Alexander Wang in honor of his birthday. “Happy birthday @alexwangny. So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day,” Behati [...]
