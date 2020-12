Tony Rice, A Giant Of The Acoustic Guitar, Dead At 69 Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Tony Rice first gained attention as a member of J.D. Crowe's boundary-pushing New South. Rice took it even further in the David Grisman Quintet. But the road took a toll on Rice. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like