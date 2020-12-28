Global  
 

BREAKING: Trump Caves and Signs Covid-19 Relief Bill, Averting Government Shutdown

Mediaite Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
BREAKING: Trump Caves and Signs Covid-19 Relief Bill, Averting Government ShutdownPresident Donald Trump has signed the Covid-19 relief bill, averting a government shutdown that would have happened on Tuesday if the bill failed to pass.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill 00:35

 Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the coronavirus relief package and blocking unemployment benefits. You can't diddle around with the bill. Sign...

