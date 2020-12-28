Hilaria Baldwin Comes Clean About Heritage After Being Accused of Faking Spanish Accent Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Days after a Twitter user questions her identity and culture, the wife of *Alec Baldwin* clarifies that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and used to use the name Hillary. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ireland Baldwin Defends Stepmom Hilaria Baldwin Amid Heritage Controversy Ireland Baldwin is weighing in on the controversy surrounding her stepmom. On Sunday (December 27), Hilaria Baldwin was the topic of major debate on social...

Just Jared 49 minutes ago





