You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo looks back at her memorable first season



Wendy Osefo made a splash when she joined "The Real Housewives of Potomac" for its fifth — and best — season. Gibson Johns interviews Wendy about her first season of reality TV, including the.. Credit: We Should Talk Duration: 39:59 Published 3 weeks ago Drew Sidora Reveals Which RHOA Housewives Will Get the Most Love (and Shade) From Her This Season



See Drew Sidora get into all the drama in the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo Credit: People Duration: 09:36 Published 3 weeks ago Marcus Jones Outlines How the Cast Members of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Address the Turbulent Year Throughout Their N



EW Digital News Writer, Marcus Jones, discusses the 13th season of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'; how the show addresses the pandemic, protests, and Black Lives Matter; and previews this season's.. Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 02:49 Published 3 weeks ago