Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 3' Greenlit With Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Returning

AceShowbiz Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Warner Bros. Pictures officially announces a sequel to 'Wonder Woman 1984' is in the works as the last of the planned trilogy following the enthusiastic response to the sequel's HBO Max release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Patty Jenkins Says

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film 00:37

 "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film is a family movie. "It's something the whole family can enjoy together." The movie is in theaters and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal

Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:59Published
Top 10 Things You Missed in Wonder Woman 1984 [Video]

Top 10 Things You Missed in Wonder Woman 1984

It's easy to miss details like these in a film this action packed! For this list, we’ll be looking at Easter eggs, little details, and references to the comics that might’ve flown over your head.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:06Published
Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to return with 'Wonder Woman 3', final film in DC Comics franchise

 The third film in the DC Comics franchise 'Wonder Woman3' is being readied for a theatrical release, according to Warner Bros.
DNA

Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins to reunite for 'Wonder Woman 3'

 Super duo Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will complete their 'Woman Woman' trilogy with a final installment.
Upworthy

Who's that Gal? Wonder Woman returns, just don't call her a feminist

 Gal Gadot and Patti Jenkins say they are not making a feminist statement, just a classic action movie where the heroine is breaking boundaries, not headbutting.
The Age Also reported by •The VergeJerusalem Post