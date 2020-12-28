'Wonder Woman 3' Greenlit With Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Returning
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Warner Bros. Pictures officially announces a sequel to 'Wonder Woman 1984' is in the works as the last of the planned trilogy following the enthusiastic response to the sequel's HBO Max release.
"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film is a family movie. "It's something the whole family can enjoy together." The movie is in theaters and...
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends..
Gal Gadot and Patti Jenkins say they are not making a feminist statement, just a classic action movie where the heroine is breaking boundaries, not headbutting.