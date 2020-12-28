Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor are in Goa for a year-end holiday. On their Instagram Stories, both shared the same picture, in which they can be seen posing together with Malla's sister Amrita Arora Ladak and entrepreneur buddy Sarvesh Shashi. Malla says there is never a dull moment when Kapoor is around. He keeps her...Full Article
Chill zone! Malaika Arora and beau Arjun Kapoor spend year-end holiday in Goa
Mid-Day 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Karan Johar joins the girl gang in Goa
It's the year-end and Karan Johar is in party mode. The filmmaker winged his way to Goa to make merry with buddies Malaika Arora..
Mid-Day
Photos Inside: Malaika Arora ups the glam quotient in her latest pool pictures; take a look
Malaika Arora's Goa holiday looks like a whole lot of fun! The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is currently basking under the Goan sun, taking..
Mid-Day