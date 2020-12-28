Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot: Chris Pine brings the best out of me

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star Gal Gadot enjoyed working with Chris Pine, and says he is a great partner. The actress got a chance to work with Pine again in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to the Patty Jenkins-directed 2017 DC hit, Wonder Woman.

"I loved the fact that Patty and (writer) Geoff Johns found a way to bring him back -- which we...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Patty Jenkins Says

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film 00:37

 "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film is a family movie. "It's something the whole family can enjoy together." The movie is in theaters and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal

Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:59Published
Chris Pin says he is the underdog of the Hollywood Chrises [Video]

Chris Pin says he is the underdog of the Hollywood Chrises

Chris Pine has joked he’s the “underdog” when it comes to the debate over who is the best Hollywood Chris, as he thinks he needs to "step it up" to reach the heights of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans,..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:53Published
Chris Pine: I'm the underdog of the Hollywood Chrises [Video]

Chris Pine: I'm the underdog of the Hollywood Chrises

Chris Pine has joked he’s the “underdog” when it comes to the debate over who is the best Hollywood Chris, as he thinks he needs to "step it up" to reach the heights of Chris Pratt, Chris Evans,..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:53Published