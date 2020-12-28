Rebel Wilson Goes Shopping in L.A. After Vacation in Aspen

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'



Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before she embarked on her transformative "Year of Health". Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on December 3, 2020 Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs



Rebel Wilson has undergone her dramatic transformation because she was ready to "freeze [her] eggs" and wanted to be as healthy as possible. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:34 Published on December 2, 2020 Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey



Rebel Wilson previously told fans she wanted to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year Credit: People Duration: 01:27 Published on November 30, 2020