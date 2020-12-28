Rebel Wilson Goes Shopping in L.A. After Vacation in Aspen
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Rebel Wilson is back home after her winter getaway! The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress stepped out to do some grocery shopping on Sunday afternoon (December 27) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson Rebel kept things sporty in a black hoodie, black leggings, and black baseball hat while staying safe [...]
Rebel Wilson is back home after her winter getaway! The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress stepped out to do some grocery shopping on Sunday afternoon (December 27) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rebel Wilson Rebel kept things sporty in a black hoodie, black leggings, and black baseball hat while staying safe [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources