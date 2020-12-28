John Travolta Shares a Look at His Family's Christmas Following Kelly Preston's Death
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
This year marks the 'Saturday Night Fever' actor's first holiday season without his wife Kelly, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
This year marks the 'Saturday Night Fever' actor's first holiday season without his wife Kelly, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 57 after a battle with breast cancer.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources