AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away in Chennai
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Kareema Begum, the mother of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, passed away in the city due to age-related ailments. Mourning her demise, Rahman, posted a photo of her on his verified Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
pic.twitter.com/quQXlI65g4
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 28, 2020
Commenting on his tweet,
