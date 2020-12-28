Nicki Minaj Gets Even More Cryptic W/ “Weird” Tweet
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
New York rapper Nicki Minaj is letting Twitter fingers get the best of her. The hip-hop star lights up her social media pages with some cryptic words aimed at someone in particular. Nicki Minaj’s Weird Cryptic Message Minaj went to her Twitter page with her subliminal messaging. However, the words didn’t last long as they […]
New York rapper Nicki Minaj is letting Twitter fingers get the best of her. The hip-hop star lights up her social media pages with some cryptic words aimed at someone in particular. Nicki Minaj’s Weird Cryptic Message Minaj went to her Twitter page with her subliminal messaging. However, the words didn’t last long as they […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources