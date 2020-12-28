Global  
 

Prince Harry Receives An Apology From 'Mail on Sunday' for What They Falsely Wrote About Him

Just Jared Monday, 28 December 2020
Mail on Sunday has issued an apology and a retraction to Prince Harry. In October, the publication published an article that suggested Prince Harry no longer stays in touch with the Royal Marines after his decision to leave his royal life behind. The Duke of Sussex then sued the publication, and they have now issued [...]
