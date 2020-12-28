Global  
 

Monique Samuels Is Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac: "Enough Is Enough"

E! Online Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Word on the street is The Real Housewives of Potomac is losing one of its most controversial cast members. After part three of the season five reunion aired Sunday, Dec. 27, Monique...
