Monique Samuels Is Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac: "Enough Is Enough"
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Word on the street is The Real Housewives of Potomac is losing one of its most controversial cast members. After part three of the season five reunion aired Sunday, Dec. 27, Monique...
Word on the street is The Real Housewives of Potomac is losing one of its most controversial cast members. After part three of the season five reunion aired Sunday, Dec. 27, Monique...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources