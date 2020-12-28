2021 is just days away and Chrissy Teigen has already revealed the resolution that she started a bit early. The 35-year-old Cravings cookbook author posted on Twitter over the weekend to let her fans know, “excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining SH*T to you people.” “For years I have been [...]Full Article
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her 2021 Resolution & It Will Impact Her Social Media!
