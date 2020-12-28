Global  
 

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Bashes Trump’s Recent ‘Erratic’ Behavior: ‘He’s More Focused on Grievances’ Than Finishing Strong’

Mediaite Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) went after President Donald Trump's recent "erratic" behavior while on Monday's Andrea Mitchel Reports, bashing him for his wavering stance on the Covid-19 relief bill. 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future

GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future 08:26

 Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss if Republicans will break with President Trump over the stalled coronavirus relief and his defense funding bill veto.

