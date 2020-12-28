GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Bashes Trump’s Recent ‘Erratic’ Behavior: ‘He’s More Focused on Grievances’ Than Finishing Strong’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GOP Rep. predicts 'chaos' when Congress certifies electoral college count



Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells CNN’s Dana Bash that Republicans need to follow the Constitution and certify the Electoral College votes on January 6th. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:10 Published 1 day ago GOP lawmaker asks Trump to sign Covid-19 relief bill



Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger and CNN’s Dana Bash discuss President Trump’s delay in signing the Covid-19 relief bill, despite the fact that his administration negotiated the $600 direct.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:58 Published 1 day ago GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's veto: Nonsensical



Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses President Trump’s veto of the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, setting up what could be the.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago