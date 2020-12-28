Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Have Been 'Casually Dating' for 'A Few Weeks'

Brian Austin Green Admits 2020 Has Been 'A Really Tough Year'



If you're a fan of "The Masked Singer", you're definitely going to want to tune-in to the Sunday night premiere of "The Masked Dancer". While speaking with ET Canada, panelist Brian Austin Green shares.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:59 Published 6 days ago

Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of kids with Megan Fox in divorce filing



Brian Austin Green is requesting joint custody of the three sons that he shares with his estranged wife Megan Fox, in their ongoing divorce proceedings. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 3 weeks ago