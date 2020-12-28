Channing Tatum In Final Talks to Join Sandra Bullock in 'Lost City of D' Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star alongside Sandra Bullock in the upcoming movie The Lost City of D. Here’s a synopsis, according to Variety: Sandra will star as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

