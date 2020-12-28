Channing Tatum In Final Talks to Join Sandra Bullock in 'Lost City of D'
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star alongside Sandra Bullock in the upcoming movie The Lost City of D. Here’s a synopsis, according to Variety: Sandra will star as a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a [...]
