NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Speaks Out After Being Released By Washington Football Team

Just Jared Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
After weeks of controversy, Dwayne Haskins has been cut from the Washington Football Team. The 23-year-old NFL quarterback has been fined $40,000 for past violations of the sports league’s coronavirus protocols to keep players and staff safe. Haskins was disciplined first after he invited a friend to his team’s hotel before a game and against [...]
 The Washington Football Team has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins, in just his second season with the team.

