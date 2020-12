You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wanderlust Woes: How the desire to travel is affecting Americans in lockdown



Even the TSA is more popular than quarantine, according to new research. Sixty-three percent of Americans would rather spend three hours every day in a TSA security line than be stuck indoors for.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago Kristen Knight Compares Abuser DJ Erik Morillo To ‘Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde’: Watch



Just a few months after "I Like To Move It" DJ Erick Morillo died of acute ketamine toxicity in Florida following sexual assault allegations, DJ Kristen Knight got candid about what the musical artist.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020



2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans' sleep, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year and how they hope to improve it.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on November 17, 2020