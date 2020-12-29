Halsey Apologizes for Sharing Photo Depicting Her Struggle with Eating Disorder
Halsey is apologizing to fans who felt triggered by a photo that she posted. The 26-year-old singer participated in the Instagram trend in which fans request she “post a photo of” whatever they ask. Someone asked Halsey to share a photo of “you at your lowest point.” She responded to the request by sharing a [...]
