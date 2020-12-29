Constance Wu Secretly Gave Birth to Her First Child in 2020! Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Constance Wu is a mom! The 38-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actress and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world over the summer, according to E! News. Constance kept her pregnancy and birth a secret and she has kept a low profile ever since the start of the pandemic back [...] 👓 View full article

