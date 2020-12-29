Global  
 

Grammy-Winning Musician Keyon Harrold's Teen Son Assaulted and Falsely Accused of Theft

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The jazz trumpeter shares a video he took to film a woman who claimed his 14-year-old son stole her 'lost' iPhone, and 'tackled' and 'grabbed' the teen to prevent him from leaving.
Video shows woman falsely accusing Black teen of stealing iPhone at NYC hotel, musician says

 Keyon Harrold, a well-known trumpeter, said he and his son were physically attacked by the woman at the hotel.
