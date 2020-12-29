Grammy-Winning Musician Keyon Harrold's Teen Son Assaulted and Falsely Accused of Theft

Teenager lashes out over parents’ household ultimatum: ‘He has six months to move out’



A mother is baffled by her son’s decision to drop out of high school and become an influencer.She went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to share her dilemma. The woman’s 17-year-old son..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57 Published 1 week ago