Vixen Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane have a real one in the Queen Bey. The hip-hop model goes to her Instagram page to show some unexpected love sent to her and Guwop from Beyoncé. KK shouts out Bey for sending flowers following the birth of their newborn son Ice Davis. During the extended holiday weekend, […]Full Article
Keyshia Ka’oir Reveals Beyoncé’s Flowers Sent To Her + Gucci Mane
