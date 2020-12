Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Get Cozy in Rare Photos From Christmas Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Xtina got herself a white Xmas! We're willing to wager that Christina Aguilera was the only one in L.A. with a white Christmas this year. The singer shared some rare images of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like