Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pedro Pascal Reacts to Fan Defending 'Wonder Woman 1984' Against Negative Reviews

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A fan defended Wonder Woman 1984 against all of the negative chatter that has been spreading around online and star Pedro Pascal noticed the tweet! Adam J. Yeend wrote in his post, “I think it’s sad in 2020 that viewers will label a heartfelt homage to past filmmaking as ‘cheesy,’ or that a story that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal

Wonder Woman 1984- Review| Gal Gadot| Chris Pine|Kristen Wiig| Patty Jenkins|Pedro Pascal 02:59

 Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends up in the pockets of power hungry businessman Max Lord, who unleashes chaos upon the world. While...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984" [Video]

Critics Lukewarm On "Wonder Woman 1984"

"Wonder Woman 1984" debuted on December 25th, in theaters and HBO Max. The film is one of the most anticipated of 2020. Initially, the film had stellar reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film [Video]

Patty Jenkins Says "Wonder Woman 1984" Is A Family Film

"Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. Jenkins thinks "Wonder Woman 1984" is more than a comic book film. She told CNN the film..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984' [Video]

Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'

"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published