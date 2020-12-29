Pedro Pascal Reacts to Fan Defending 'Wonder Woman 1984' Against Negative Reviews
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () A fan defended Wonder Woman 1984 against all of the negative chatter that has been spreading around online and star Pedro Pascal noticed the tweet! Adam J. Yeend wrote in his post, “I think it’s sad in 2020 that viewers will label a heartfelt homage to past filmmaking as ‘cheesy,’ or that a story that [...]
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends up in the pockets of power hungry businessman Max Lord, who unleashes chaos upon the world. While...