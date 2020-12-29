Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 35-year-old actor shared a health update on his Twitter account. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," Charan said in a... 👓 View full article

