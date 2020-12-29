Global  
 

Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Telugu film star Ram Charan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The 35-year-old actor shared a health update on his Twitter account. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger," Charan said in a...
'RRR' actor Ram Charan tests positive for coronavirus

 Ram Charan posted a note on his social media pages about being tested positive for COVID-19.
