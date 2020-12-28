Global  
 

Priyanka reflects upon last Monday of 2020

Monday, 28 December 2020
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a cute selfie along with a caption that read, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" In the picture, she looked pretty in a white sleeveless top teamed with purple bottom wear.
