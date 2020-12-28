Priyanka reflects upon last Monday of 2020
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a cute selfie along with a caption that read, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" In the picture, she looked pretty in a white sleeveless top teamed with purple bottom wear.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a cute selfie along with a caption that read, "Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about you?" In the picture, she looked pretty in a white sleeveless top teamed with purple bottom wear.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources