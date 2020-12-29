Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney and Elton John Celebrate Retiring Billy Connolly During TV Special
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
During the 'It's Been A Pleasure' special, the Scottish comedian speaks from his home in Florida to explain why Parkinson's disease played a big part in his decision to end of his stand-up career.
