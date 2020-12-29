Global  
 

Aly & AJ Drop Long-Awaited Explicit Version of 'Potential Breakup Song' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Aly & AJ are giving their fans what they’ve wanted for years… an explicit version of their smash hit track “Potential Breakup Song.” Earlier this year, the sisters talked about the song and how they would do it differently today. “We like the song. I think that we’re proud of it. But I would produce [...]
