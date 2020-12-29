Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix's Co-CEOs' Salaries for 2021 Revealed... And They're Insanely Large

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Netflix currently has two CEOs and the company just disclosed the salaries that the two men will be getting for 2021. Reed Hastings has been the CEO of the company ever since he co-founded it in 1997 and Ted Sarandos became a co-CEO in 2020 after serving as the chief content officer for years. Both [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like