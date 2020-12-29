Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dustin Hoffman, Paul McCartney and Elton John Celebrate Retiring Billy Connolly During TV Special

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
During the 'It's Been A Pleasure' special, the Scottish comedian speaks from his home in Florida to explain why Parkinson's disease played a big part in his decision to end of his stand-up career.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like