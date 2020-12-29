Shruti Seth undergoes emergency surgery; shares picture from hospital
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Shruti Seth has undergone an emergency surgery and urged everyone to not take health for granted. Shruti posted a picture on Instagram, lying in a hospital bed with a long caption post to accompany it.
She wrote: "Stay in the moment: @dontpanic79. So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an...
Shruti Seth has undergone an emergency surgery and urged everyone to not take health for granted. Shruti posted a picture on Instagram, lying in a hospital bed with a long caption post to accompany it.
She wrote: "Stay in the moment: @dontpanic79. So 2020 managed to give me and my family a last jolt, with me ending up in an...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources